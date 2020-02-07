Retired Man United footballer Eric Cantona is the King of his castle in the video for Liam Gallagher's 'Once', which features the singer in a cameo role as Cantona's chauffeur. It's the third single from his second solo album 'Why Me? Why Not', which topped the charts upon its release in 2019.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
