Artist:
Song title: Once
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Retired Man United footballer Eric Cantona is the King of his castle in the video for Liam Gallagher's 'Once', which features the singer in a cameo role as Cantona's chauffeur. It's the third single from his second solo album 'Why Me? Why Not', which topped the charts upon its release in 2019.

