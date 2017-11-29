Liam Gallagher has dropped the video for his song 'Come Back To Me', taken from his debut solo album 'As You Were', and as simple as it looks, it's a rather special collaboration with British movie mogul Shane Meadows.
The video for the song is shot in black and white and sees Liam performing at King Tut's in Glasgow - a tiny venue were Oasis were first discovered and one where 300 lucky fans got to watch him perform live and shoot the video with him.
'Come Back To Me' was directed by the BAFTA nominated filmmaker Shane Meadows ('This Is England', 'Dead Man's Shoes', 'The Stone Roses: Made of Stone'). It's not his first venture into music video direction either; in 2013 he filmed Jake Bugg's 'Slumville Sunrise'.
Liam released his first solo album 'As You Were' in October 2017 through Warner Bros., reaching number one in the UK and coming just less than two months before his brother Noel Gallagher and The High Flying Birds dropped their third release 'Who Built the Moon?'.
As well as 'Come Back To Me' - which was co-written by Andrew Wyatt and Greg Kurstin, and produced by the latter, the album also features the singles 'Wall of Glass', 'Chinatown', 'For What It's Worth', and 'Greedy Soul'.
Liam is currently on his UK tour, which is set to culminate at Manchester Arena on December 16th. He'll then hit Australia and New Zealand, before embarking on a Europe-wide and South American run and returning back to the UK in June 2018.
