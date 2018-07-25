Dealing with hecklers is well within the purview of most performing artists, never mind the irascible Liam Gallagher, but even the former Oasis frontman was forced to interrupt his momentum when somebody threw an ACTUAL FISH at him during a festival show in Spain this week.

The 45 year old star was on stage at Barcelona’s Festival Internacional de Benicàssim at the weekend and about to launch into ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ when Gallagher stopped his band to confront the crowd, after spotting that somebody had hurled the aquatic creature, as reported by NME.

“Which dickhead threw the fish here then?” Gallagher asked indignantly. “F***ing stinky, smelly fish, man. Now listen man, it really ain’t that f***ing bad, man. Don’t be throwing fish on stage, mate. I’ve seen a lot worse than this sh**. Alright?”

“I can’t be f***ing singing while there’s a fish there, man,” he said. You can see the amusing incident in the video clip below!

Somebody hoiked a fish at Liam Gallagher

Throwing what must have been a pretty revolting smelling fish is a pretty extreme way to express disapproval, considering the boiling hot temperatures at Benicassim over the weekend. You have to wonder how the offending heckler even managed to get such an item into the grounds, never mind have the patience to hang onto it for an entire day.

In other Gallagher news, the brothers’ former arch-nemesis Robbie Williams is one of those predicting that their former band Oasis will be reuniting in the not-too-distant future – purely for commercial reasons. “I think there will be [a reunion],” Williams told The Sun this week.

“Liam Gallagher has just come back and he’s done pretty well. He had a platinum record with his solo album and I think that’s what everybody was waiting for. [But] I think the next time he releases an album it won’t do as well.”

“Noel’s album didn’t do too good either. I think it sold like 70,000 copies or something, which for Noel isn’t great. If they’re anything like me, which I think they are, they will want to be doing the most successful thing they can do, and the most successful thing they can do is a reunion. I think they’ll both need to do it.”

