It's been a surprisingly excellent month for music with plenty of enjoyable albums to choose from. In fact, picking out our top seven has been far from an easy job. The theme of nostalgia is strong across a lot of the records, which is perfect for this time of year.

1. Why Me? Why Not. - Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher - Why Me? Why Not.

The Britpop hero lands his second UK number one with his latest album; the follow-up to his stunning debut As You Were. Why Me? Why Not. features singles like Shockwave, which add a certain amount of creative depth to Gallagher's solo sound. The Beatles-esque psychedelic notes and new level of confidence makes it a quintessential Liam Gallagher masterpiece.

2. Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone

Post Malone - Hollywood's Bleeding

Post Malone does a great job of reaching the high bar set by the rip-roaring Beerbongs & Bentleys with his latest album Hollywood's Bleeding. His chameleon-like genre-hopping is at its strongest with collaborations featuring Ozzy Osbourne, Halsey and Swae Lee among others. He might be playing it safe, but he's still making sure he stands out.

3. Sunshine Kitty - Tove Lo

Tove Lo - Sunshine Kitty

With her fourth album, Swedish pop songstress Tove Lo continues her raw, edgy sound with nihilistic themes and candid lyrics. There's something ultra feminist about Sunshine Kitty that we just can't get enough of, with Bad as the Boys featuring Alma and Really Don't Like U featuring Kylie Minogue being strong highlights.

4. Charli - Charli XCX

Charli XCX - Charli

The thing we love most about Charli XCX is that despite her pop sensibility, mainstream popularity is not something she ever strives for. Her new self-titled album is about innovation and honesty, and has the uplifting, deep and electric qualities that makes a pop album of the future. Even without stunning collabs with Christine and the Queens, Sky Ferreira and Lizzo, Charli XCX proves that she's a force to be reckoned with.

5. Hypersonic Missiles - Sam Fender

Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles

A good month for music is nothing without a stunning debut, and Brit Critics' Choice Award winner Sam Fender has delivered with his record Hypersonic Missiles. He is his authentic self with a dose of nostalgia and elements of Bruce Springsteen. It's far from perfect, but even if it was it would feel somehow dishonest and perhaps a little fake. We can't wait to hear more from Mr Fender.

6. Lost Girls - Bat For Lashes

Bat for Lashes - Lost Girls

Bat for Lashes' brand of dreamy synth-pop has always been infectious and hypnotic, and while you can hardly call Lost Girls the best of her five-album back-catalogue it's been anything but a disappointment from the first notes of Kids in the Dark. The 80s influence and cinematic soundscapes add strong doses of nostalgic and emotional depth and we're totally addicted.

7. Hey, I'm Just Like You - Tegan and Sara

Tegan and Sara - Hey, I'm Just Like You

This Canadian indie-pop duo are on their ninth album, but Hey, I'm Just Like You seems to harken back to Tegan and Sara's youth. It features polished re-recordings of demos they wrote as teenagers which may be unthinkable for many artists, but adds a clever layer of authentic nostalgia to the album. It's adolescent, stirring and wonderfully hopeful.