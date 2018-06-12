Liam Gallagher has just announced the stellar line-up for his very special forthcoming Manchester show which has already sold out. He's currently performing headline shows and various festivals around Europe and the UK this summer, with dates set to wrap in late Autumn.

Liam Gallagher performing in London

Following his appearance at RiZE Festival in Chelmsford on August 17th, the former Oasis frontman will be performing to a 50,000 strong crowd at the prestigious Lancashire County Cricket Club, and he'll have a number of special guests joining him for the ride.

The Verve's Richard Ashcroft will be supporting his fellow Britpop star in his headline show, not to mention Manchester grime star Bugzy Malone and local rock four-piece Twisted Wheel.

Bugzy Malone appears to be an attempt by Liam's team to shake things up a bit, with the singer having previously admitted that when it comes to his shows, they don't always want to be bringing out the same people. 'It can't all be 90s stuff, man. We've got to mix it up a bit', he told NME. 'I'd like to get Skepta playing, have something a bit different.'

Having said that, Richard Ashcroft is still pretty much a staple. He supported Liam on his US dates recently, and both of them have been supporting the Rolling Stones on their No Filter Tour during their latest run of UK shows.

And while Liam and Ashcroft have a close bond, the same can't be said for the latter's relationship with Noel Gallagher. Noel criticised Ashcroft openly on the Sodajerker podcast for not writing his own songs - or at least having a team behind him - and accusing the likes of Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and his own brother.

More: Liam Gallagher and Richard Ashcroft support the Rolling Stones on tour

'I don't write my own songs? You want to qualify that NG', Ashcroft hit back over Twitter.

Liam Gallagher has a number of festival dates coming up including Isle of Wight, TRNSMT, Benicàssim, Sziget and Lollapalooza Berlin. His European tour will finally conclude on November 29th with his show at Norway's Spektrum.

The Manchester show will take place on August 18th 2018.