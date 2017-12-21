After Liam Gallagher’s shock announcement on Wednesday that he had buried the hatchet with brother Noel fans are eagerly awaiting news of an Oasis reunion.

Bookmaker Paddy Power has already released odds on whether or not we’ll see the brothers on stage together again next year - but fans shouldn’t hold their breath.

Liam is back on good terms with brother Noel in time for Christmas

Following Liam’s surprise tweet which read, “I wanna say Happy Xmas to team NG it's been a great year thanks for everything looking forward to seeing you tmorrow AS YOU WERE,” Paddy Power slashed the odds on an Oasis tour in 2018 from 100/1 to 8/1.

The bookmaker is also offering 10/1 odds on the band releasing a new album in 2018 and 16/1 odds they’ll reunite for a show at Knebworth. However the odds of Liam tweeting the band will never get back together again in 2018 are at 6/4.

But speaking to Australian newspaper The Age on Wednesday night, Liam confirmed the truce, but also added that a reunion wasn’t on the cards yet.

Explaining how the brothers became on good terms again, Liam said: ”I got a little thing through the door from his management team and so I think there's been a bit of a reach-out and a bit of a truce.

”It's all good - season of goodwill and all that, you know?” he added.

When asked about the internet excitement regarding his tweet, Liam seemed baffled. "I don't look at the internet, what's it saying then? About a reunion and that?

"All is good in my neck of the woods," Liam said, before adding that a reunion was not on the way. "Oasis isn't getting back together, not at all,” he continued.

“I'm doing my thing, he's doing his thing and that is the end of it. It's still the same - it's just that I've called a truce on it and he's called a truce on it and no more slagging.”

Liam and Noel have been famously estranged for years and have often engaged in slagging wars over Twitter.

Just last week Noel told ‘The One Show’ he would not be getting his brother a Christmas present this year because “Liam’s been benefiting from my genius for a long time”.