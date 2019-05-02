Liam Gallagher is to launch his new documentary film with an ''exclusive performance''.

The former Oasis frontman's eagerly anticipated movie will receive its world premiere at London's Alexandra Palace on Thursday June 6 and the night will feature a live set from Liam, 46, that will be streamed via satellite into cinemas across the UK and Ireland.

The movie has been directed by Charlie Lightening - who helmed Liam's 'Chinatown' video and worked with his former group Beady Eye - and will focus on Liam's journey from ''boredom, booze and legal battles'' to major solo star with the release of his debut solo LP 'As You Were' and subsequent sold-out global concerts.

According the film's official synopsis 'As It Was' ''tells the honest and emotional story of how one of the most electrifying rock 'n' roll frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracised and lost in the musical wilderness of booze, notoriety and bitter legal battles. Starting again alone, stripped bare and with nowhere to hide, Liam risks everything to make the greatest comeback of all time.''

Oasis split in August 2009 when Liam's older brother and ex-bandmate Noel Gallagher quit the rock band following a backstage bust-up between the pair before a concert in Paris, France, which ended with the volatile frontman swinging a guitar at his sibling's head after the songwriter had stamped on one of his instruments.

Liam went on to form Beady Eye, but the group didn't have much success with their two records; 'Different Gear, Still Speeding' and 'BE', so they parted ways in 2014.

After that for four years, the 'Bold' singer - who divorced his second wife Nicole Appleton in 2014 - stepped back from the music business before making his return after being inspired by his new girlfriend Debbie Gwyther.

'As It Was' will be released on June 7 in the UK and Ireland via Altitude Film Distribution.

Tickets for the Alexandra Palace World Premiere go on sale Thursday 2 May from 4pm and Cinema screening tickets will go on sale on Friday 3 May.