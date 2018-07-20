Despite endless months of taunting his brother on social media, Liam Gallagher has exhorted Noel to stop “f***ing about” and to reform Oasis.

In a new tweet this week aimed at his guitarist brother, 45 year old Liam wrote: “I forgive you now let's get the BIG O back together”. Fans of Oasis will be seeing Liam’s communique as a lifeline for a possible Oasis reunion.

Next summer will mark the 10th anniversary of the legendary band’s demise, which came after a bust-up backstage before a festival date in France in which Liam reportedly broke his brother’s guitar.

Liam Gallagher has urged Noel to reform Oasis

Responding in context of reports that Noel’s latest gigs with his band High Flying Birds are alcohol-free, Liam wrote on Thursday: “Earth to noel listen up rkid I hear your doing gigs where people can't drink alcohol now that's the BeZarist thing you've done. Yet I forgive you now let's get the BIG O back together and stop f***ing about the drinks are on me LG x.”

More: How John Lennon keeps Liam Gallagher’s ‘dark clouds’ away

Interest in the band is now at a post-split high-point, with both Liam and Noel scoring Number 1 solo albums within the last year and Oasis’ 1996 hit ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ becoming an anthem of defiance and solidarity after the devastating Manchester Arena bombing.

However, the Gallagher brothers’ relationship has always been fractious at best, with the two trading barbs in the press and to each other’s faces since the start of their career. Noel himself said in 2017 that he would “never” play in Oasis again.

Earlier this year, as Liam received the NME’s Godlike Genius Award at its annual ceremony, he nominated Noel as the ‘Villain of the Year’.

“I'm being serious. You're laughing, but he's worse than Kim-Jun f***ing Tung or whatever he's called. And he's worse than Donald Trump. He's the biggest liar and biggest faker in the business, so yeah, him.”

More: Liam Gallagher slams brother Noel after England’s World Cup exit