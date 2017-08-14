Liam Gallagher will quit music if his solo album fails.

The former Oasis singer is preparing for the release of his debut solo record 'As You Were' but admitted that if it bombs he will not record a second one.

According to the Daily Star, he said: ''If the album comes out and it bombs, there is no real point doing another one.

''There is no point going through the rigmarole of interviews and touring if no-one wants it.

''Touring is hard, especially at this age and especially if no-one turns up.

''I guess I will do something else. I can always write music in my own house for pleasure.

''I won't change genre. I won't do an EDM track to jump on that bandwagon and just to stay in the limelight as they say.''

However, Liam is prepared for people to hate the record simply because his personality is so abrasive.

He said: ''There will be a lot of people who will hate it without listening to it, just because it is me.''

Meanwhile, Liam's new track 'For What It's Worth' is reportedly an apology to ex-wife Nicole Appleton.

The lyrics appear to allude to his split from his former flame, which came after her fathered a child, Gemma, four, following a fling with journalist Liza Ghorbani.

Singing on the song's big chorus, Liam says: ''I'll be the first to say I'm sorry, I made my own mistakes. For what it's worth I know it's just a word and words betray. Sometimes we lose our way.''

It comes after Nicole and her All Saints band mates appeared to take aim at her ex with 'One Strike' - and Liam hasn't held back with his own musical response.

He sings: ''Behind the lenses is a poison picture you paint, let's not pretend you were ever searching for saints, because I've been crucified for just being alive. First bird to fly gets all the arrows, let's leave the past behind with all our sorrows.''