Liam Gallagher is to play a free show for NHS staff.

The 'Don't Look Back in Anger' hitmaker has announced he will be playing a show for the NHS staff and careworkers at London's O2 Arena on October 29 to thank them for their work amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

He said on Twitter: ''It's an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London's The O2 on October 29th. They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them. LG x (sic)''

Tickets will go on ''sale'' from 9am on Wednesday 15 April 2020, with a limit of two per application - one for the NHS staff member and their guest.

The criteria reads: ''Only NHS staff and NHS contract staff who work in NHS hospitals in the United Kingdom will be eligible to apply for tickets. Ticket holders must bring their valid NHS ID or Primary Care Trust ID card (original format, no photocopies) to the event, or details of employment if NHS contract staff. Your NHS ID must match the name on your ticket or admission will be refused. If you are allocated more than one ticket, your guest must be with you at the time of entry.''

Liam has been a great supporter of the National Health Service amidst the crisis and previously took to Twitter on World Health Day to pay tribute to all those working on the front line to beat the killer virus.

He shared previously: ''Brothers and Sisters make yourself known if your a health worker? LG x #worldhealthday (sic)''

Liam is just one of the stars who have announced free shows for NHS workers, with the Manic Street Preachers and The Script to name a few.