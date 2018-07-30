If you had any doubts about Liam Gallagher accepting his parental responsibilities when daughter Molly Moorish tracked him down, it seems you'd be wrong. He invited his girl to join the rest of his family for a glorious summer vacation recently, and it appears the group had a lot of fun bonding.

Liam Gallagher performing live

Molly, 21, posted a series of snaps on her Instagram story from her trip to Spain with Liam, her half-siblings Lennon and Gene, Liam's girlfriend Debbie Gwyther and his mother Peggy. They boarded a private jet for the family holiday on Saturday (July 28th 2018), and it will no doubt have been the perfect bonding adventure.

Liam and Molly met for the first time in May, having previously only seen her 19 years ago when she was a toddler. She attended one of his concerts when he was supporting the Rolling Stones in London, and since then Liam has had a black and white shot of himself, Molly, Gene and Lennon pinned to the top of his Twitter feed.

A post shared by Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) on Jul 28, 2018 at 8:39am PDT

Molly's mother is Lisa Moorish, with whom Liam had an affair while he was still married to Patsy Kensit in 1997. He also has another daughter named Gemma from his affair with Liza Ghorbani while he was married to Nicole Appleton - though he has yet to meet her.

data-lang="en"> Rite then magaluf it is as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 28, 2018

Speaking about his daughter in the past, Liam confessed that he and Molly's mother 'don't get on', citing that as the reason he hasn't been a part of his daughter's life until she tracked him down. On the other hand, she has had a close relationship with her uncle Noel Gallagher since childhood.

'She's a top girl and she's all good. We're getting on good, it's early days and they're getting on great, the kids and that', Liam later said of Molly. 'I hope she doesn't get sick of me, you know what I mean?'