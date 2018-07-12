Liam Gallagher has hit out at his brother Noel and branded him “miserable” in the aftermath of England’s exit from the World Cup last night.

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to post a series of tweets praising the England team, who got edged out by Croatia 2-1 after extra time in Wednesday night’s World Cup semi-final.

“That England team were biblical and the best thing to come out of this is that we got a proper manger Gareth Southgate you rule”, he wrote.

After that, he laid in to his older brother, who had recently played down England’s chances of returning with the ultimate prize during one of his High Flying Birds gigs.

Noel Gallagher refused to get caught up in the hype

“For all those plastics who said it wasn’t coming home they should be ashamed of themselves… He wasn’t right they wasn’t right they put a curse on it they should be shot… The thought of going go the miserable little f***ers gig and having to sit down listen to his bread heads and being I told you so ewwwww… I bet his mrs is happy f***ing turncoat.”

A clip posted online of a show in Scarborough showed Noel responding to his fans having a singalong of ‘Three Lions’ – shutting it down by criticising the crowd’s enthusiasm. The star told the crowd: “It’s f***ing not. Seriously though, it f***ing sure isn’t. It f***ing is not. It is not, you f***ing know it and I know it.”

Liam Gallagher called out his brother

It comes after three weeks of World Cup fever in England that has seen the young and inexperienced English football team, managed by the hugely popular Gareth Southgate, advance to the last four of the World Cup for the first time since 1990.

Despite taking the lead within the first five minutes courtesy of a Kieran Trippier free-kick and an excellent first half, an experienced Croatia worked their way back into the game to take it to extra time, before their striker Mario Mandzukic broke English fans’ hearts with the winner in the second period.

