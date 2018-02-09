Liam Gallagher has launched a scathing and slightly bizarre attack at the organisers of the BRIT Awards, claiming that they asked him to host the ceremony but at the same time refusing him a slot to perform live.

The 45 year old singer, who released his debut solo album As You Were in October last year to critical acclaim and popularity, is up for the British Male Solo Artist award against Loyle Carner, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Stormzy and the ubiquitous Ed Sheeran.

Gallagher accused the organisers of the annual bash of being “too scared” to let him loose with a microphone at the O2 Arena in London later this month.

Liam Gallagher certainly doesn't have time for the BRIT Awards

“So the BRIT awards have ballooned it again,” tweeted Liam in an Ask Me Anything question and answer session on Friday afternoon (February 9th). “All I wanted to do was play LIVE but [they’re] too scared too cosy. The cheeky c***s asked me if I wanted to host it – are they having a laugh?”

The former Oasis singer then got a bit bizarre, mixing his metaphors as he said that he would rather be “stung by a herd of goats” than set tables and clean dishes as part of his hosting requirements. “I ain’t setting there table cooking the food then doing the dishes f*** that I’d rather be stung by a herd of goats,” he wrote.

In reply to a fan that said that his older brother Noel Gallagher would have accepted at the opportunity to host the “posh s***”, Liam said: “Course he would him and his Mrs they'd be all over that exactly why I run a mile ewwww.”

The 2018 BRIT Awards is set to be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall and radio presenter Clara Amfo.

The performers at the ceremony, set for February 21st, are Foo Fighters, Rita Ora, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Stormzy, Rag N’ Bone Man and Jorja Smith.

