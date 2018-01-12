Although there were rumours of a Christmas truce, Liam Gallagher seemingly can’t resist stoking the sibling rivalry with his older brother Noel. This time, he’s claimed his brother is “desperate” to reform Oasis but that his wife won’t let him.

In a new interview with Q magazine, the outspoken singer has claimed that Noel is being blocked from reuniting the legendary Britpop band by his wife, Sara MacDonald. 50 year old Noel has consistently stated that he is not interested in reforming Oasis, but Liam is continuing to bait him.

The 45 year old told the magazine: “He's desperate to get Oasis back but he knows he's crossed that bridge. And he's not allowed to, his missus (Sara MacDonald) won't let him now, cos she's another one.”

Liam Gallagher performing in December 2017

Liam added: “I know for a fact, deep down, he wants to be playing stadiums… You can only play stadiums when I'm there. I don't think our kid's got it in him anymore, anyway. It seems to me like he's playing to the snobs and the world and the toffs.”

Oasis were the biggest band in the world at the height of Britpop in the mid-Nineties, with their first two albums, 1994’s Definitely Maybe and 1995’s (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, both selling several million copies. The group split acrimoniously and suddenly in 2009 following an altercation backstage before a festival in France.

The Gallaghers have continued their rivalry in the press, both releasing solo albums in 2017 amid speculation that Oasis might reform in the near future. Despite rumours of a reconciliation in December, it appears they’re back to being at each other’s throats.

Liam continued his tirade, saying that Noel “is not a frontman” and added “I'm not a songwriter. He's not meant to be in the middle of that f****** stage. I'm meant to be centre-stage and no-one can touch me.”

