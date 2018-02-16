It was an exciting moment at Christmas when it looked like Liam Gallagher and his brother Noel Gallagher were back on track, but it seems their peace was far too good to be true. Liam has just revealed that, far from resolving their 20-year feud, neither of them have met up again yet.

Liam Gallagher performing at Sleep in the Park

It's been a confusing last few months; both brothers have criticised each other, though Liam has repeatedly said that he misses being in Oasis with Noel. Things seemed to get more positive at Christmas, though since then their relationship has only gone back downhill.

'In my head [we called a truce]. 'Cos it's Christmas innit and me mam's always going, 'Look, calm down'', he told NME. 'So I had a couple of drinks and thought, you know, I'll put it out there. But it's not happening, is it?'

He claims that he tried to track Noel down at his favourite London haunt Chiltern Firehouse, though he didn't manage to bump into him or any of Noel's friends.

'I went there and he wasn't there', he said. 'He wasn't meant to be there, but that's where him and all his posh mates go, so I thought I'd steam down there and see what they gotta say. I just went down there lookin' for a bit of trouble and that but there was none of 'em about. They were all probably at home, counting their money. we've not made up.'

So it seems that, despite fans' hopes, Oasis will not be reuniting any time soon - not that either of the brothers ever promised they would be. However, it certainly isn't for lack of trying on Liam's part, even without Noel being involved.

'I might have been drunk and rung 'em up and gone, 'Shall we do something?'' Liam continued. 'I said, 'We've all gotta do it'. We'd have to get someone to do Noel's parts, which wouldn't be hard. It would have been good. But they're all happy doing what they're doing, so they blanked me. Well, Bonehead was up for it.'

More: Liam Gallagher wins NME's Godlike Genius Award

Perhaps something will come of Liam's perseverence one day, but for now there is no Oasis on the horizon.