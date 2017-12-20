There's nothing more heartwarming at Christmas than the idea of grudges being cast aside and family reuniting. It's exactly that that has happened for long-time feuding brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, who have been criticising each other all year but are now as close as ever.

Liam Gallagher performing at Sleep in the Park

Despite all the things that have been said this year - and, indeed, for the last seven years before that - it seems the Oasis pair have finally decided to set aside their differences and be a family this Christmas after Noel reached out to Liam earlier this month.

'I wanna say Happy Xmas to team [Noel Gallagher], it's been a great year thanks for everything looking forward to seeing you [tomorrow]', Liam wrote on Twitter.

Needless to say, fans reacted with a mixture of delight and utter confusion. 'Team who?' One fan replied. 'You're not going to have a meltdown on here come Christmas day are you, Liam, when [Noel Gallagher] doesn't reach out to you?'

'He's already reached out', said Liam. 'We're all good again.'

It is a massive surprise, and many of Liam's followers wondered if his account had been hacked. But, as one person pointed out, Noel had said previously that he was planning to reach out to his brother.

Liam has been full of hostility towards Noel this year, accusing him of faking tears during his Manchester tribute concert while calling him a 'sad f**k' for not appearing at the Manchester One Love gig, as well as saying he looks 'miserable' and saying that his new song 'Holy Mountain' 'stinks'.

Noel has responded in kind, calling Liam a 'village idiot' who is 'not well' and suggesting that he has been 'benefitting from [his] genius for a long time'.

Regardless of what he has had to say about his sibling, Liam has been very vocal about wanting to reform Oasis - much to Noel's chagrin. But the MailOnline reported in October that Liam deeply missed his brother on more of a personal level.

'I hope we make up', he said. 'Not just for Oasis but for brothers. Enough is enough now. I know I wind him up. I have put it out there enough times, but I think he doesn't want to know. I reckon we would have to meet up and hug it out, as they say.'

That's not the only time he's worn his heart on his sleeve when it comes to Noel either, but the latter has been less than forthcoming with compliments. Anyway, it's all water under the bridge now and we can start hoping for an Oasis reunion again... right?