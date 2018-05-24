While Liam Gallagher is yet to fix his relationship with brother Noel Gallagher after twenty years, he has finally got round to meeting his estranged daughter Molly Moorish - his child from his affair with Lisa Moorish. And it seems this touching reunion is a very happy one.

It was only recently that the 45-year-old Oasis star admitted that he had never properly met 21-year-old Molly, save for a brief time 19 years ago, given that she was conceived during his affair with Lisa Moorish while he was married to Patsy Kensit in 1997. Neither, he confessed, did he have a relationship with his other daughter Gemma Ghorbani from his affair with Liza Ghorbani while married to Nicole Appleton.

But he seemed thrilled enough to meet Molly when she came to watch his gig supporting the Rolling Stones at London Stadium yesterday (May 23rd 2018), snapping a black and white photo of the pair of them along with Liam's sons Lennon and Gene and posting it on social media. He even pinned the photo at the top of his Twitter page.

'I've just never got around to meeting her', he had previously told The Mirror. 'I've heard she's all right, though. She's doing all right. I never heard anything that she wanted to meet me. Not met the one in New York [Gemma] either. But I wish them well. If they ever need anything, give us a shout.'

Liam may not have 'got around' to bonding with his daughter, but his brother Noel has been keen to get to know his niece - if pictures of the pair of them on Lisa's Twitter in the past are anything to go by. But Lisa is far from bitter about the situation; indeed, she resents reports that distort the truth of her relationship with Liam.

'Oh do f**k off. And maybe try writing the truth about the situation', she wrote on Twitter in response to a Daily Mail article. 'My daughter was the result of a 2 year relationship with her dad which began BEFORE he was married. The woman he married had gone off with him. But guess what? IT WAS A LONG TIME AGO AND WE'VE ALL MOVED ON.'

Let's hope this meeting between Molly and Liam can be the start of a wonderful relationship.