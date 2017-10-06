Say what you like about Liam Gallagher, but you can't accuse him of taking himself too seriously. He has recently opened up about the last time he bumped into Sir Paul McCartney, when he was left slightly red-faced after a misunderstanding regarding pizza. It's one of his more amusing anecdotes.

Liam Gallagher at the GQ Men of the Year Awards

The former Oasis frontman is a big fan of the Beatles, and while he has in the past claimed that he's a bigger fan of the late John Lennon than of Paul McCartney, he can't deny he's still very fond of the 75-year-old musician, even if he is occasionally a little blunt with him.

'I've met him a few times he's been absolutely a dream', Liam told NME. 'The last time was at the Royal Albert Hall. He goes, 'Why are you always in a rush? Sit down, sit down'. I sit down and he goes, 'Do you like margaritas?' I said, 'Yeah, but I had something before I come out, I don't eat at this time of night'.'

Of course, Paul reacted with disbelief when he realised that Liam didn't understand that he was talking about cocktails. 'He said, 'They're f**kin' drinks, you stupid p***k'. I thought he was offering me a pizza.'

It's one of those moments that you can't help but wish you'd witnessed. At least Paul didn't confront him about comments he made to NME back in 2012, when he compared Paul to his brother Noel - who he famously doesn't get on with.

'John Lennon means everything to me', Liam said at the time. 'I wouldn't say he's a better songwriter than McCartney, I'd say they're both different but great. But I like Lennon's stuff more because it's a bit more beautiful, and it's more mad.'

'McCartney's like Noel - he's too nice', he continued. 'Lennon was twisted and I like that kinda s**t. His voice is the main thing I love. I like his speaking voice! That's pretty f***ing mega. But his voice when he sings is the one. Political voice? Don't give a s**t, couldn't care less about politics. But everything else - his singing voice, his songs, and his words - means the world to me.'

Liam recently dropped his debut solo album 'As You Were', which he is set to celebrate with a forthcoming UK tour.