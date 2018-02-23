It's rare that Liam Gallagher can be so poignant as to make his fans cry, but he did just that with his rendition of 'Live Forever' at the 2018 Brit Awards, honouring the victims of the terrorist attack on Manchester Arena last year. A more than suitable replacement for an ill Ariana Grande.

Liam Gallagher at Brits after party

Nobody was more sorry to miss out on the show than Ariana Grande herself, who was forced to stay at home on doctors' orders due to ill health instead of performing a tribute to the 22 people who were killed in the Northern city. But former Oasis star Liam Gallagher was a fitting choice to cover her.

With lyrics like: 'Maybe you're the same as me / We see things they'll never see / You and I we're gonna live forever', the 1994 Oasis track from the 'Definitely Maybe' album moved those who watched to tears. And their emotions were multiplied tenfold by the shots of those who died flashing up in the background during the song.

Liam performed the very same song alongside Chris Martin of Coldplay at the One Love Manchester benefit concert last year which was organised by Ariana to raise money for the victims. She showed her approval of Liam's Brits performance on her Instagram story with a black and white shot of Liam singing overlaid with a heart emoji and a bee, the latter representing the symbol for the survivors of the attack.

'Ariana desperately wanted to come - she was so ill but she still wanted to get on the plane', a source told The Sun. 'Her doctor told her that she couldn't perform, there was no question. She wasn't even allowed to get on the plane - that's how ill she was. She's at home resting now but she's devastated to miss it.'

Liam was introduced to the stage by Gary Barlow, who praised the One Love Manchester show for showing that 'hate will never win, and fear will never divide us'.