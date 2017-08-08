Looks like Liam Gallagher is still full of surprises. In fact, last week the former Oasis frontman gave one group of musicians quite the night to remember when he popped into an Irish pub in Canada and proceeded to join in their jam session and share a few drinks.

Liam Gallagher snapped outside his hotel

The singer was in Montreal ahead of his appearance at Osheaga festival which ran from August 4th to 6th and he decided to grab some down time at the Mckibbin's Irish Pub. The moment was captured on film by a witness and it certainly looked like they were having a whale of a time.

'Who shows up to the Irish jams at [Mckibbin's Irish Pub] Bishop [Street] on Sundays? ... LIAM F****N' GALLAGHER, THATS WHO!!!' Said the person who posted the video. 'He came, he sang, we drank, and just like that he was gone... awesome guy, surreal afternoon...'

It seems he had a better time in Canada than he did in Chicago recently, where he ended up walking off stage at Lollapalooza after just 20 minutes, later claiming that a previous gig had ruined his voice and he was unable to perform. Plus, he loves Montreal in particular - according to him, it's 'very cool' but 'the park on the top of the hill is a trippy'.

One surprise that people won't be getting anytime soon, however, is an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' for his popular segment 'Carpool Karaoke'. 'No, thank you very much. No f**king chance mate. With that fat bloke from Kevin and Perry?' He said, with his partner Debbie Gwyther informing him that it's actually called 'Gavin & Stacey' and he's never seen it. 'I don't need to watch it to know I won't like it. James Corden is a k**bhead', he replied.

More: Liam Gallagher storms off Lollapalooza stage

Liam Gallagher is set to release his debut solo album 'As You Were' on October 6th 2017 through Warner Bros. Records.