Following a highly successful year with the release of his first solo album, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher is to be the subject of a new documentary film, which will premiere at Cannes later this month.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday (May 3rd), the new film will be called Liam Gallagher: As It Was, and tells the “emotional story of how one of the greatest rock frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracised and lost in the musical wilderness of boredom, booze and legal battles.”

The picture will be directed by Charlie Lightening, who previously worked with Gallagher in his first post-Oasis project Beady Eye, and directed the video for his recent solo single ‘Chinatown’.

“The film depicts Liam emerging from Noel's shadow, managing expectations from being in the biggest band in the world to starting alone again alone, stripped bare, with nowhere to hide,” the report continues.

As It Was will be the second documentary concerning the 45 year old star in the last three years, following the hugely popular Supersonic film in 2016 that followed Oasis from their formation to the height of their Britpop glory in the mid-Nineties.

Oasis split in 2009, following a backstage bust-up between Liam and his older brother Noel in Paris just before a festival appearance that August during the tour for their final album Dig Out Your Soul.

However, Liam released his first solo album, As You Were, in October last year to surprising critical as well as popular acclaim, and it hit the top of the UK Albums Chart.

“As It Was is a documentary about my musical comeback,” Liam Gallagher said in a statement. “It covers the writing and recording of my first solo album, right through to playing it live for the first time in my hometown of Manchester and around the world. I hope you enjoy the film.”

