Liam Gallagher will be taking over the UK and Ireland this December with a huge arena tour in support of his debut solo album 'As You Were'. Tickets go on sale next week, and the new dates will follow the series of intimate shows and festival appearances he's been doing over the last few months.

Liam Gallagher performing in Glasgow

The 'As You Were' tour kicks off in Belfast at Ulster Hall on October 30th 2017, but then his next dates don't appear until December 3rd when he'll be in Leeds at the First Direct Arena. The dates as they have been announced thus far also take him to such cities as London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Brighton, and conclude in Liam's hometown at the Manchester Arena on December 16th.

The Arena, which was famously bombed in May, killing 22 people, will officially be re-opened on September 9th with a special benefit concert led by Liam's brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher. It doesn't look likely that Liam will be attending that event for that very reason, but we can but hope.

data-lang="en"> Morning Boppers. Glad to announce UK Tour. As You We're. LG x pic.twitter.com/YcJz9EqiTO — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 31, 2017

Liam drops his debut album 'As You Were' - named for his usual sign-off statement on Twitter - on October 6th via Warner Bros. Records and he's already released three singles from it. 'Wall Of Glass' came first, followed by 'Chinatown', and now the latest 'For What It's Worth'.

The singer teased that the forthcoming video for the latter would be inspired by Sinead O'Connor's 'Nothing Compares 2 U', though we can't imagine he'll have tears rolling down his face somehow. 'It's gonna be me, obviously, staring at the camera, singing the song. No bells and whistles. Letting the song do the business, do you know what I mean?' He told Radio X. 'Maybe like 'Nothing Compares 2 U'. That kind of thing. I've got the haircut for it.'

Tickets for Liam Gallagher's tour will be on general sale from September 8th 2017.

Tour Dates:

October

30 - Belfast, Ulster Hall

December

3 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

4 - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

6 - Plymouth, Pavilions

7 - London, Alexandra Palace

10 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

12 - Birmingham, Arena

13 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

15 - Brighton, Centre

16 - Manchester, Arena