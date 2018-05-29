It seems Liam Gallagher is ready to embark on a new chapter of fatherhood by being more present in his previously estranged daughter Molly Moorish's life. He met her for the first time at a Rolling Stones concert last week, which was also attended by his teenage sons Gene and Lennon.

The 45-year-old Britpop star was supporting the Rolling Stones in London yet again this weekend, and he ended up talking about his meeting with 21-year-old Molly, who was born from his affair with Lisa Moorish during his marriage to Patsy Kensit. The last time they met was when Molly was a toddler.

'Molly was there... first time... I met her before', he said backstage. 'It was nice to have them all there... she's a top girl and she's all good. We're getting on good, it's early days and they're getting on great, the kids and that.'

'I hope she doesn't get sick of me, you know what I mean?' he added.

He'd previously confessed to never having met her or his other biological daughter, Gemma Ghorbani, from his affair with Liza Ghorbani while married to Nicole Appleton. However, Lisa has pointed out on several occasions on social media that Liam's brother Noel Gallagher has had a good relationship with Molly for years.

For example, when Liam criticised Noel for not appearing at the One Love Manchester concert, she wrote: 'Maybe he's busy looking after his kids and the daughter you've never even met!'

But Liam insists she'd never previously tried to contact him. 'The girl's been looked after and clothed and fed and sent to lovely schools', he told GQ. 'I bought them a house and all that tack. I just think she's best off with her mum.'

Hopefully he feels a little different now that he's met her, especially since the pair of them - alongside Gene and Lennon - looked like they were having a lot of fun together in a recent photo that the pair shared on Instagram.