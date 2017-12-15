Liam Gallagher provides the unlikely voice of Sammy the Snowman in an environmental public service announcement released by The Climate Coalition this week. It's a video warning of the dangers of the rising temperature of the Earth, despite what we might experience during the winter months.

Liam Gallagher at Sleep in the Park 2017

He has one of the most distinctive voices in the music industry, and now Liam Gallagher is using that voice to speak about the effects of climate change around the world in an animated short film by the Climate Coalition entitled 'The Very Hot Snowman'.

'It's Winter, and it's cold this time of year, isn't it?' He says in the PSA. 'Well, it might feel chilly, and the wind might bite at your nose... But in the grand scheme of things, our earth is too hot, and it's getting even hotter.'

'Our seasons are getting confused, lots of birds are nesting earlier and spring flowers are coming out too soon', he goes on. 'But we have hope because we know that together we can protect them if we act now and everyone does their bit. So this Christmas, give a gift of love and show the world you care.'

Many people thought the clip was amusing, given that Liam is famous for wearing an enormous parka wherever he goes whatever the weather, but most people are praising him for sticking up for such an important global issue as part of the Climate Coalition's 'Show the Love' campaign.

It isn't his first charity venture this year either; he appeared on a special celebrity edition of the British Channel 4 show 'Gogglebox' with his mother and son in November, in aid of the network's Stand Up To Cancer week.

More: Liam Gallagher criticised by Noel about legitimising online hate

Liam Gallagher released his debut solo album 'As You Were' in October, topping the UK charts and gaining support for songs like 'Wall of Glass' and 'For What It's Worth'.