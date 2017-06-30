With his solo career finally beginning, Liam Gallagher launches a new single entitled 'Chinatown'. It's the second track to be released from his forthcoming debut album 'As You Were' - details of which have now been unveiled ahead of its release later this year.

Liam Gallagher performing in Glasgow

The release follows the album's lead single 'Wall Of Glass', which was co-written and co-produced by Andrew Wyatt and Greg Kurstin and released on June 1st 2017. Liam also released a kaleidoscopic video for that rocking single, directed by Francois Rousselet, which sees Liam's mirrored reflection singing to him in a mysterious building.

'Chinatown' is more of a slow-burning, psychedelic number - very different from 'Wall of Glass' which makes them both interesting insights into what to expect from the rest of 'As You Were'. The full tracklisting for the 12-track album has been unveiled, with the deluxe edition due to include the bonus tracks 'Doesn't Have To Be That Way', 'All My People / All Mankind' and 'I Never Wanna Be Like You'.

'I didn't want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space jazz odyssey', Liam said of the record. 'It's the Lennon 'Cold Turkey' vibe, The Stones, the classics. But done my way, now.'

The former Oasis frontman made his live solo debut at the Manchester Ritz for a benefit show in honour of the victims of the Arena bombing, followed by an appearance at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester charity concert and a rip-roaring show at Glastonbury over the weekend.

Now he's embarking on a tour across North America in November, visiting cities the likes of New York, Chicago, Washington D.C., Toronto and San Francisco. That's after his upcoming appearances at European festivals such as Exit in Serbia, Lollapalooza in Paris, and Leeds and Reading Festival. He'll also be taking his solo tour to Japan, South Korea, China and the Phillipines.

'As You Were' is set to be released on October 6th 2017 through Warner Bros. Records.