The likelihood of any Oasis reunion in the foreseeable future is getting more remote by the week, with Liam Gallagher now hitting out at his brother Noel’s wife, Sara MacDonald, on Twitter, claiming that she is the reason that the Britpop legends can’t get back together.

“Think it’s time to address the witch,” the 45 year old singer took to his social media account to say today. “You want me to drop dead – you have a screw loose and know the world knows.”

Liam continued: “She’s the reason Oasis is no longer – have to put it out there, she’s DARK.” Recalling an alleged incident apparently from their Oasis days, he wrote: “We were about to go on tour to [the] USA – she robbed Noel’s passport. Fucked with his head for a week – he came crying at my door, she’s proper dark.”

Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald

This latest outburst follows a similar one that Liam made back in early January, when he said that Noel was “desperate to get Oasis back but he knows he’s crossed that bridge. And he’s not allowed to, his missus won’t let him now. Cos she’s another one.”

“I know for a fact, deep down, he wants to be playing stadiums.... You can only play stadiums when I’m there,” he had told Sky News nearly two months ago.

He finished off his rant this Wednesday (February 28th) by comparing Noel and Sara to a couple of serial killers, before writing: “Yeah now we’re f****** talking you want more!”

Liam’s broadside comes after MacDonald reportedly branded her brother-in-law a “deplorable w*****” in an interview last week after he insulted his niece Anais as a “f****** kid” and saying that he didn’t care if she got trolled on social media.

