Liam Gallagher thinks Sacha Baron Cohen is ''full of s**t''.

The 45-year-old rocker has hit out at the British comedian, who previously claimed that Liam once threatened to ''stab him in the eye'' at a party.

Liam said: ''That f***ing geezer Sacha Baron Cohen. He's full of s**t, mate. Was that after I f**kin' threatened to stab him? Was that that one?

''He's a good comedian but he's a bit f***ing jackin' on, innit. I remember that night as well because I think he was trying to tell some f***ing story.''

Asked whether he really threatened to stab Sacha, Liam replied: ''Mmhmm. Because he was getting lippy. He said I was gonna stab him in one eye, but I said two.''

Sacha first told the story on a US talk show. But Liam has suggested the comedian had an agenda, saying he's aligned with his brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel, as well as U2's Bono.

Liam told Junkee.com: ''I think he doing the rounds, he was selling some f***in' s**t film that he'd done. He was trying to bring me into the fray and that.

''I think he's more one of Noel's mates, he's over on Bono's side.''

Liam claimed that Sacha, Noel and Bono are all a part of the Illuminati, the world-famous secret society.

Speaking about Sacha, Liam continued: ''I think he's over on that f***in' [makes Illuminati sign].

''Scientology f***ing, that side [makes Illuminati sign again]. He's one of them isn't he, thinks he's all Illuminati and that. F***ing k***heads, all of them.''