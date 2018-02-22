Potentially awkward scenes after the BRIT Awards last night, as Liam Gallagher apparently attended the same aftershow party as the daughter that he’s never met.

Having performed ‘Live Forever’ during the awards show on Wednesday night (February 21st), Liam attended the lavish post-ceremony bash thrown by his record label Warner Bros. at London’s Freemasons Hall.

The 45 year old former Oasis star attended with his teenage son, Lennon, who was dressed in similarly styled khaki parka jacket to his dad’s. However, maybe unbeknownst to Liam, another one of his kids was also in attendance at the party – Molly Moorish, the daughter he shares with rock star Lisa Moorish.

Liam Gallagher had performed at the BRIT Awards earlier on in the evening

Born in March 1998, 19 year old Molly was the result of a brief romance between Kill City star Moorish and Gallagher, just months after he had married Patsy Kensit, the discovery of which eventually caused their divorce. Not before, however, he and Kensit welcomed Lennon in September 1999.

Previously, when asked about Molly, the singer told the Daily Mirror: “I’ve just never got around to meeting her. I’ve heard she’s all right, though. She’s doing all right.”

Then asked about his four-year-old daughter Gemma, whom he had with American journalist Liza Ghorbani in a similar fling: “Not met the one in New York either. But I wish them well. If they ever need anything, give us a shout.”

Despite telling newspapers that he didn’t want anything to do with the BRITs, Liam had swallowed his pride and stepped in to save the day just hours before Wednesday’s ceremony, when Ariana Grande pulled out of a tribute performance to honour the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack with less than 24 hours to go before broadcast.

