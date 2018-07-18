Music as therapy is not a novel idea. Indeed, for some people it is the only thing that can help them cope with day to day mental struggles. For Liam Gallagher, there is one musician in particular who is better than medication when it comes to pulling him out of a depressive state.

Liam Gallagher performs at Latitude 2018

Life hasn't been easy on the Oasis frontman, what with the band that he loved going downhill, a long and bitter feud with his brother Noel Gallagher and a number of relationship breakdowns. But when things really start to get to him, he listens to his favourite artist and everything is miraculously OK again.

'I have got John Lennon', he told the Metro. 'Anytime I am in need, man, I just stick him on, all those dark clouds disappear. I do not need therapy. John Lennon is my thing.'

Certainly, you'd be hard-pushed to find a rock band out there that hasn't in some way been influenced by Lennon and The Beatles; everyone from Black Sabbath to Radiohead cite the 60s group as a major inspiration. But it's heartwarming to know that it's not just careers those musical geniuses have inspired.

We may not have Lennon anymore, but bandmate Paul McCartney proved that the Beatles are still an important part of ordinary folk's lives too when he visited Liverpool with James Corden for 'Carpool Karaoke' and performed in front of an enamoured crowd at the Philharmonic Dining Rooms. It was very obvious that there are still plenty of people around who stick on 'Let It Be' when they have a bad day.

Not all the credit for Liam's sanity can go to John Lennon though. Liam admits his rugged good looks keep him feeling chipper when the going gets tough.

'Have you seen how I look? I am looking great', he boasted. 'The minute I slip into depression I just have a quick look in the mirror.'

Liam certainly managed to lift the spirits of a particular crowd over the weekend when he made a surprise appearance at Latitude Festival; first as a guest for The Killers, and secondly with his own set, stealing the show with charisma and maracas.

He has several more European festival appearances lined up for the rest of the summer including Benicàssim, Sziget, RiZE and Lollapalooza Berlin, plus he'll be hitting Japan for four dates in September.