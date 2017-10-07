As one of the world's most popular shows, 'Game of Thrones' has amassed legions of loyal fans who are all anxiously awaiting the series' final season. Scheduled for release at some point in 2018 or 2019, viewers could be a little closer to finding out when they'll see the final six episodes thanks to some pearls of wisdom from Ser Davos Seaworth actor, Liam Cunningham.

Liam Cunningham's character Ser Davos Seaworth has survived 'Game of Thrones' to this point

Having already been through an extended wait for the seventh season, which aired a little earlier this year, fans are expecting yet another long wait for season 8, but that's something that still hasn't been confirmed. With the now-revealed filming schedule for the final six episodes however, it wouldn't be a massive surprise if we didn't see any more 'Game of Thrones' until 2019.

Speaking with TV Guide, Cunningham revealed: "[The episodes are] definitely going to be bigger and what I hear is longer. We’re filming right up until the summer. When you think about it, up until last season we’d have six months to do ten episodes, so we’re [doing] way more than that for six episodes. So that obviously will translate into longer episodes."

It's good to hear that, despite this being the shortest season when it comes to the amount of episodes it includes, this could actually not be the shortest season when it comes to actual run time. Six feature-length episodes could in fact make it one of the longest seasons out of all that we've seen, and let's face it, with all the wrapping up creators have to do in those six episodes, it wouldn't surprise us to see them majorly extended.

Whatever the case may be, fans have stuck with the show this long and would likely wait a number of years just to see how everything comes to an end. With just a few big players in 'the game' remaining, it's going to be very interesting when all is said and done to see just who ends up on the Iron Throne...

More: There Will Likely Only Be One 'Game Of Thrones' Spinoff

We'll bring you more news on the final season of 'Game of Thrones' as and when we get it.