Artist:
Song title: Someone You Loved
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Scottish sweetheart Lewis Capaldi has unveiled a new video for his hit single 'Someone You Loved', more than six months since the first video starring distant relative Peter Capaldi. The singer-songwriter released his debut album 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' in Spring, reaching number one in the UK.

