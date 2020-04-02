The filmmaker who created the music video to Lewis Capaldi's 'Someone You Loved' has used his time in coronavirus isolation to make a horror movie.

Phil Beastall - who was the brains behind the memorable promo for Lewis' hit, which featured his relative, former 'Doctor Who' actor Peter Capaldi - made the scary short in at his home in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, England, which he has appropriately named 'Isolation'.

The film - which is three minutes three seconds long - features Phil's wife play a ''woman in isolation during the coronavirus outbreak'' who discovers a myserious trail leading her to the bathroom and after sharing a link to it on YouTube via his Twitter account it has had a huge response from his followers.

His tweet unveiling the film said: ''So....we got bored! With us following the #StayHomeSaveLives guidelines there's a lot of unused creativity in our house. Massively inspired by @ponysmasher, Sarah and I decided to make our very own Horror film! No frills, just chills.''

The Twitter handle @ponysmasher belongs to director David F. Sandberg whose filmography includes the two horror features 'Lights Out' and 'The Conjuring Universe' prequel 'Annabelle: Creation' as well as DC Comics movie 'Shazam!' which he is helming a sequel too.

Phil's video for 'Someone You Loved' was made to act as an appeal for organ donation charity Live Life Give Life and featured Peter, 61, playing a widower who finds some comfort when he visits the family of the woman his wife donated her heart to, as he is able to listen to her heartbeat one last time.

It was believed that the song was about the singer's former girlfriend, 'Love Island' winner Paige Turley, however, Lewis revealed that his late grandmother actually inspired the lyrics.

The Scottish singer said: ''Contrary to many people thinking it's about my ex-girlfriend - who you can now see every night on 'Love island' - it's actually about my grandmother, who sadly passed away a few years ago.''