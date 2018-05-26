There's a lot of good that can be said about one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest entries, 'Black Panther'. Chadwick Boseman did a brilliant job of bringing the titular character, aka T'Challa to life, but there were a whole bunch of different stars that were praised for their various portrayals in the comic book movie.

Letitia Wright stars as Shuri in 'Black Panther'

One of those is young actress Letitia Wright, who tackled the role of Shuri in the film. Having impressed the masses, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige reassured fans that she would be around for the long haul. What many wonder however, is if the character will one day be able to take on the mantle of the Black Panther.

In a Q&A at MCM London Comic-Con, the actress was asked about the prospect, to which she responded: "If the opportunity came about, then why not? It would be comic book accurate. Yeah, that would be amazing. It means more training, more learning and it would really be an amazing adventure. Shuri becomes a savage in the comic books. From going to comedic and fun and like a kid – to then just pulling out some claws. I’m excited."

For now, it would be nice to see Boseman continue on in the role of the hero for some time, but the idea of someone like Wright eventually taking over should excite any Marvel fan. The company have already admitted they're open to the idea of passing the role around, so it wouldn't come as too much of a surprise if Wright did have to step up in the primary crime-fighting role in the near future.

More: 'Black Panther' Is The Best Superhero Movie Of All Time - Here's The Proof

We'll bring you more news from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as and when we get it.