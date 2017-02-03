The internet briefly went into meltdown yesterday after the Turkish chef-turned-meme sensation ‘Salt Bae’ met Oscar-winner Leonardo Dicaprio, after the star dined in his Dubai restaurant this week.

Okay, so if you’re not up-to-the-minute with your internet memes: ‘Salt Bae’ is the nickname of Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, who owns a successful chain of six steakhouses in his homeland. He recently opened up a branch of the restaurant in Dubai, and in January a video of him slicing an Ottoman steak and garnishing it with salt with an elegant arm movement went viral.

Now, 42 year old DiCaprio has triggered another wave of meme activity by dining in Salt Bae’s restaurant on Thursday (February 2nd). Getting the chef’s special treatment, DiCaprio looks on in awe as the salt is being sprinkled on his meal – and the moment was captured in a photo.

Because this is 2017, the internet promptly went crazy, with dozens of fans commenting on the momentous picture.

“Grandpa, what was 2017 like?”… “Pull up a chair, kid” wrote one tongue-in-cheek Twitter user, re-posting the picture. “#WhatATimeToBeAlive” quipped another.

Leonardo finally won his first Academy Award at the fifth time of asking this time last year for his bracing role in The Revenant. One fan decided to scout his next role, suggesting that he should “play Salt Bae” for his second Oscar.

The star was presumably enjoying a short break in the emirate country before returning to Los Angeles for the Oscars, where this year he’ll be trying his hand at presenting instead.

He’s been confirmed as the presenter of the Best Actress Oscar, with fellow winners from last year Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander also scheduled on presenting duties.

