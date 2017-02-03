The Oscar winner dined in the internet meme sensation's Dubai restaurant this week, and the moment was captured for posterity.
The internet briefly went into meltdown yesterday after the Turkish chef-turned-meme sensation ‘Salt Bae’ met Oscar-winner Leonardo Dicaprio, after the star dined in his Dubai restaurant this week.
Okay, so if you’re not up-to-the-minute with your internet memes: ‘Salt Bae’ is the nickname of Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, who owns a successful chain of six steakhouses in his homeland. He recently opened up a branch of the restaurant in Dubai, and in January a video of him slicing an Ottoman steak and garnishing it with salt with an elegant arm movement went viral.
Now, 42 year old DiCaprio has triggered another wave of meme activity by dining in Salt Bae’s restaurant on Thursday (February 2nd). Getting the chef’s special treatment, DiCaprio looks on in awe as the salt is being sprinkled on his meal – and the moment was captured in a photo.
Because this is 2017, the internet promptly went crazy, with dozens of fans commenting on the momentous picture.
“Grandpa, what was 2017 like?”… “Pull up a chair, kid” wrote one tongue-in-cheek Twitter user, re-posting the picture. “#WhatATimeToBeAlive” quipped another.
More: Leonardo DiCaprio meets with Donald Trump to discuss renewable energy jobs
Leonardo finally won his first Academy Award at the fifth time of asking this time last year for his bracing role in The Revenant. One fan decided to scout his next role, suggesting that he should “play Salt Bae” for his second Oscar.
The star was presumably enjoying a short break in the emirate country before returning to Los Angeles for the Oscars, where this year he’ll be trying his hand at presenting instead.
He’s been confirmed as the presenter of the Best Actress Oscar, with fellow winners from last year Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander also scheduled on presenting duties.
More: Tom Hardy must get a new tattoo after losing a bet with Leonardo DiCaprio
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
A wrenching saga of survival and revenge, Alejandro G. Inarritu's new epic is just as...
Hugh Glass is a skilled hunter, experienced in trapping some of the most predatory of...
Coarse and not exactly subtle, this dark drama might disappoint viewers expecting a more traditional...
At age 71, Martin Scorsese proves with this riotous romp that he's one of the...
It's a wild ride of drinking, drugs, debauchery and deception when the ambitious Jordan Belfort...
Jordan Belfort started out his stockbroker business in a tiny office with a small group...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Jordan Belfort is a successful stockbroker, multi-millionaire and motivational speaker from New York who had...
Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge) is the perfect director to take on F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic...