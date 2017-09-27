Leonardo Dicaprio and director Martin Scorsese are to unite once more for a biopic about former president Teddy Roosevelt, it has been reported.

The Oscar-winning actor and legendary director have worked on countless classic films together, most recently on The Wolf of Wall Street but going back as far as Shutter Island, The Departed, The Aviator and Gangs of New York. This will be the seventh time the pair have worked together, if one includes the upcoming project The Devil in the White City.

In a new report from movie news site Deadline on Tuesday (September 26th), the pair will be working on a new project about Theodore ‘Teddy’ Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States.

Leonardo DiCaprio is to team up with Martin Scorsese yet again

DiCaprio and Scorsese have reputedly been trying to get the project started for several years, but have now found the acclaimed Scott Bloom to write the script. DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson will be producing under their Appian Way company alongside Scorsese, with the film distributed by Paramount.

More: Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet quote ‘Titanic’ lines to each other, 20 years on

A noted environmentalist campaigner in his own right, DiCaprio has been an admirer of Roosevelt, dubbed ‘the conservationist president’, who worked to protect the status of 260 million acres of public land in the U.S., creating five National Parks. He became the youngest president in history at 42 in 1901, after William McKinley was assassinated.

Since the 42 year old Oscar winner established it in 1998, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, whose aim is to fight climate change, has distributed an approximate $80 million in grants.

In previous biopics, DiCaprio has portrayed J. Edgar Hoover, Howard Hughes and Jordan Belfort, and he’s currently believed to have signed on to play Renaissance artist Leonardo Da Vinci.

More: Leonardo DiCaprio becomes Leonardo Da Vinci, as actor plays 15th Century artist on big screen