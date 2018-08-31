Lenny Kravitz has hinted he would have liked to have given Michael Jackson his song 'Low' if he were still alive.

The 'Are You Gonna Go My Way' hitmaker released the track with a posthumous vocal appearance by the late King of Pop - who died of acute Propofol intoxication in June 2009 - from the studio sessions they had together before his death, and when he wrote it he kept hearing the 'Thriller' singer's voice.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, he recalled: ''I wrote and produced the song '(I Can't Make It) Another Day' for him that came out on his album 'Michael', that was released after he died.

''When I was writing 'Low', I felt it was a song that would really suit Michael -- when I was recording it I just kept hearing his voice.

''I had these other tracks that we'd done and so I put his vocal on to 'Low' from those tracks. It was just a really nice exclamation after I sing the verse, on the outro, he just kept backing me.''

The 60-year-old star says that when he released the track from his album 'Raise Vibrations' - which is out now - some people didn't realise it was actually Michael and assumed he was aiming to sound like his friend.

He said: ''It's really nice and not over the top. A lot of people didn't realise it was him, and thought I was trying to sound like Michael there. But it really is him.''

The 'Fly Away' singer often thinks about what the 'Billie Jean' singer would be doing now musically if he were still alive, because he was such a ''creative spirit''.

Remembering the music icon in the week that he would have turned 60, Lenny said: ''If Michael was still here I'd love to hear what he'd be doing now. To work with, he was the most professional, hardworking artist.

''A perfectionist and always looking for inspiration and creativity. A truly creative spirit. And he was funny. He laughed a lot.''