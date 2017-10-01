There's 'All Out War' on the horizon in 'The Walking Dead'. As a fan-favourite comic book arc, the story is going to have to be adapted extremely well if it's to live up to the lofty expectations many already have in place for it. It's also a great chance for the show's writers to reel back in the viewers they lost in season 7.

Lennie James returns to 'The Walking Dead' as Morgan

After the decline in viewership last year, it's going to be very interesting to see exactly where things go and how the threat of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will be dealt with. It's entirely possible that the storylines already told in the comic books could be twisted and turned upside down so as to surprise everybody watching, but changes to the plot haven't always in the past gone down very well with the loyalists sitting at home.

Speaking about a scene in the trailer for the new season which sees Morgan (Lennie James) and Jesus (Tom Payne) enjoying a sparring session, James told EW that this should be a moment everybody enjoys, or at least one they won't forget. He said: "All I can say is it was a huge amount of fun to play around with Tom in that particular scene. I really can’t say much about anything about even hinting at where that scene comes and what it is, what it foreshadows, or what it’s in preparation for, but yeah, that’s pretty much all I can say except for it’s not going to be a moment that’s going to be easily forgotten."

Though we now know that this scene is going to be a crucial moment for the characters involved and for the entirety of season 8, there's no telling exactly what it will lead to or even what it will entail. All we have to go on is the split seconds of action we see in the trailer.

With everybody set to go to war with Negan and his band of Saviors however, the stakes are higher than ever before. If Morgan, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the rest of the survivors alongside them are to survive, they're going to have to work very hard to take down the dictatorship in place. We predict tragedy on every side.

'The Walking Dead' returns on Sunday, October 22 in the US on AMC and to FOX UK on Monday, October 23.