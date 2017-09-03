With the seventh season of 'Game Of Thrones' wrapped up, fans are chomping at the bit to find out any information they can about the series' final six episodes which will make up a conclusive eighth season. Rounding off the story is going to be a tough task for creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, especially so since author George R R Martin of the 'A Song of Ice & Fire' novel series on which the show is based, is yet to complete the book series.

Lena Headey currently rules the Seven Kingdoms as Cersei Lannister

Of course, the pair know the direction in which they're heading, and with the wall now being completely destroyed by the White Walker army's Night King and his reanimated dragon, formerly Viserion, a lot of drama and chaos is headed the way of the Seven Kingdoms.

In the season 7 finale, we saw an incredible meeting between all of the show's major players, with current Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) meeting Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) for the first time. Whenever the two spoke it was a frosty exchange, and now the actress has said why.

Speaking with EW, Headey explained why her character takes an instant dislike to the Mother of Dragons: "I think she's immediately envious because Daenerys is more beautiful and younger than she is and the prophecy says somebody younger and more beautiful will take her place so I'm sure that's at the forefront of her mind. And Tyrion is her Hand, so she couldn't be any worse."

She added of her lie to help out in the forthcoming Great War: "I think her lie will be very shocking. She's such a b***h. She's so unforgiving of everybody."

It's going to be very interesting to see how the other leaders of Westeros respond to Cersei's betrayal, but we imagine it's something they'll learn very quickly, with Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) turning his back on his sister/lover and marching north to fight the army of the dead.

We hope the wait for season 8 isn't too long...

'Game Of Thrones' season 8 is expected to debut in 2018 or 2019 on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK.