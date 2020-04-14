'Girls' creator Lena Dunham has revealed she is writing a new memoir.
The 33-year-old star - who published her first memoir, 'Not That Kind of Girl: A Young Woman Tells You What She's 'Learned', back in 2014 - revealed during an Instagram Live chat with Kaia Gerber that she's currently working on another memoir and a book of fiction.
Lena shared: ''I wrote a book of [fictional] short stories that is going to come out. I was going to publish that, but then sort of life ... you kind of have to go where your attention is.
''I was distracted by a lot of personal stuff that was going on: transitions and health things, and break-ups, and so I thought, I have got to write all this down and that became a memoir.''
Meanwhile, Lena recently celebrated two years of sobriety.
The actress - who created the HBO series 'Girls' - described her transformation as a ''miracle'' in a heartfelt Instagram post earlier this month.
She wrote: ''Today I have 2 years clean and sober. It's a miracle I can't take for granted no matter how hard I try. Two years ago I didn't think I needed to get sober. But a quiet voice inside me said, 'lay it down for a moment' and then other, louder voices helped me keep it up. To those voices - you know who you are and thank you x infinity ... My heart pounds thinking of who I was two years ago.
''I was afraid to change but what actually happened was that I became myself again, a young and carefree self, a self who was clear in intention and bold in action and - most of all - free. We know, now more than ever, that we all need to be free. (sic)''
