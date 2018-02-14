Lena Dunham has been forced to undergo a severely invasive surgical procedure in her quest to rid herself of her crippling endometriosis. However, she's determined to remain positive about the situation and is now exploring her options for future children.

The 31-year-old actress has had a hysterectomy to remove both her uterus and her womb after multiple failed procedures to cure her of endometriosis - that is, a condition whereby a tissue usually found in the lining of the womb grows outside of it, causing excessive bleeding and extreme abdominal pain.

'In addition to endometrial disease', Lena wrote in a Vogue article. 'An odd hump-like protrusion and a septum running down the middle, I have retrograde bleeding, aka my period running in reverse so that my stomach is full of blood. My ovary has settled in on the muscles around the sacral nerves in my back that allow us to walk. Let's please not even talk about my uterine lining. The only beautiful detail is that the organ-which is meant to be shaped like a light bulb-was shaped like a heart.'

The decision to have her womb removed completely was certainly not taken lightly. She has had several years of other surgeries 'measuring in the double digits' as well as a series of alternative treatments like 'pelvic floor therapy, massage therapy, pain therapy, color therapy [and] acupuncture.'

Despite the fact that she thought she was finally rid of the disease back in April after one particular surgery, complications arose while she appeared at the Met Gala and she was hospitalised with severe pain that forced her to cancel her Lenny IRL tour.

Of course, she will now never have the option of having a natural birth if she ever decides to have children, but she's happy that there are still options available for her. 'I may have felt choiceless before, but I know I have choices now', she says. 'Soon I'll start exploring whether my ovaries, which remain someplace inside me in that vast cavern of organs and scar tissue, have eggs. Adoption is a thrilling truth I'll pursue with all my might.'

We certainly wish Lena the best of luck with all her future health endeavours.