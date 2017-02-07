Lena Dunham has some tips for losing weight; just remember that Donald Trump is president and the pounds will just fall straight off! At least, that's what has worked for the actress, who has struggled to eat through her misery over his victory.

Lena Dunham lost weight over Donald Trump victory

It's not like the fact that she has got visibily slimmer over the last couple of months is much comfort to the 'Girls' star, though, as she has always been vocally confident about her shape. She was interviewed by Howard Stern on the SiriusXM radio show yesterday (February 6th 2017) when she opened up about the situation.

'Donald Trump became president and I stopped being able to eat food', she told Stern, in reference to her slimmer waistline after he complimented her. 'Everyone's been asking like, 'What have you been doing?' And I'm like, 'Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness and you, too, will lose weight.''

While she has always been beautiful and confident, she has indeed been looking extra sensational during the promotion of the sixth and final season of 'Girls' - so perhaps the political turmoil has its perks. Somewhat. She, however, admitted that she would not be moving to Canada as she previously promised, because she was joking as she thought there was no way in hell he would win.

'That would be a great, great thing for our country if she got out', Trump had said about her potential departure on Fox & Friends last year.

'[Trump] said I was a B-list actor with no mojo', Lena continued. 'Here's the funny thing. Of course, it's a mistake. But we're talking about him like he's a person who is operating in a sane way; we're talking about him like a person who doesn't have a personality disorder.'

The last season of Lena Dunham's 'Girls' will premiere on February 12th 2017.