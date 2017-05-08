Lena Dunham has hit out at a glossy magazine after it used her as an example of a ‘slimmed-down star’ on its recent front cover, and for its main feature which was about ‘diet tips’.

The 30 year old actress and creator of HBO’s recently concluded ‘Girls’ pointed out that her sudden weight loss was “not an achievement” that had anything to do with crash-dieting or any other fashionable weight loss techniques, but the result of surgery she recently had to tackle her condition of endometriosis.

Posting a snap of the as-yet-unidentified publication’s front cover on her Instagram account on Sunday night (May 7th), she listed her own separate ‘motivations’ for tackling diet issues, citing her “anxiety disorder”, “resultant constant nausea” and other symptoms arising from her condition.

She also gave a few political and social reasons for why she has lost weight. They included: “An election that reveals the true depths of American misogyny”, “watching institutions you love from Planned Parenthood to PBS be threatened by cartoon moustache-twirling villains” and “worrying ceaselessly about the health and safety of women you know and women you don’t.”

Last week, Dunham was rushed to hospital just after arriving at the 2017 Met Gala in New York City, due to complications she was suffering from recent surgery she had to treat her endometriosis.

Lena Dunham at the 2017 Met Gala

Dunham also gave some rather more light-hearted, tongue-in-cheek reasons, writing: “Having to switch from Uber to Lyft (lots of calories burned trying to understand a new app, then even more trying to understand if the conflict was resolved).”

“I have no tips I give no tips I don’t want to be on this cover [because] it’s diametrically opposed to everything I’ve fought my whole career for and it’s not a compliment to me because it’s not an achievement,” she signed off her post.

