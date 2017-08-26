Lena Dunham is just one of a number of newcomers to the upcoming season of 'American Horror Story', subtitled 'Cult'. Up until now, details surrounding her character and the part she would be playing in the show has been kept tightly under wraps, but after a screening of the first three episodes of the new season, more's been revealed.

Lena Dunham will be in the new season of 'American Horror Story'

We now know that Dunham will be stepping into the shoes of Valerie Solanas - the woman who shot Andy Warhol; a man who is being played by 'AHS' alumni Evan Peters. Not only playing the artist, Peters will also take on an unnamed cult leader, as well as Charles Manson, David Koresh, Jim Jones and the fictional Kai.

Warhol will be appearing in an episode called 'Valerie Solanas Died For Your Sins, Scum Bag', and we're not sure whether or not Dunham's character will extend further than the single episode.

Solanas classed herself as a radical feminist, and advocated for women killing men in a writing called the 'SCUM Manifesto'. She will this season serve as a comparison for the females that are a part of Kai's modern day cult, all of whom are fighting for equality and rights that their male counterparts receive.

At the screening, Murphy also revealed that Emma Roberts would be appearing a single episode as a journalist named Serina Belinda, who's promoted over another character, played by Adina Porter. Murphy said the promotion comes "simply because she's much more superficial and willing to do what it takes to survive."

With no supernatural elements this season, all of the horror will be more believable than ever before, with human beings providing the biggest scares and the psychological effects of fear rooted deeply throughout the season. We can't wait to see it.

'American Horror Story: Cult' debuts on FX in the US on September 5 and on FOX in the UK on September 8.