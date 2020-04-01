Leighton Meester is reportedly expecting her second child with husband Adam Brody, after she was spotted with a burgeoning baby bump.
The 'Gossip Girl' star is believed to be pregnant with her second child with husband Adam Brody, according to pictures obtained by the Daily Mail which seem to show Leighton's burgeoning baby bump.
In the images, the 33-year-old actress - who already has four-year-old daughter Arlo Day with Adam - can be seen on a family stroll in Los Angeles, with a sizeable bump concealed in baggy dungarees.
Meanwhile, Leighton recently said she doesn't ''love anyone'' except for her daughter - not even herself.
She said: ''People started telling me before [I had] a kid, 'You're going to really love them.' Then you're like, 'Yeah, obviously, I'll love them.' And then you do [have them] and you're like, 'Oh. OK. I don't love anyone else. I just love them. And I don't even love myself as much as I love them! Not even close.' ''
The actress has joked she's even prepared to ''kill somebody'' for the sake of her daughter.
She added: ''I don't know, would I kill somebody or die for them? Sure. I would.''
Leighton is notoriously private about her little one, but admitted last year it has become important to her to ''get out of the house'' from time to time.
Opening up about parenting Arlo, she said: ''I think getting out of the house is very important. I've realised more than ever that playing is how they learn and work. When they play, that's their work. That's their job. As soon as they get up, they want to play. That's how they grow, socialise, learn and develop.''
And although Arlo is the biggest love in her life, Leighton has previously said she thinks of Adam - whom she married in 2014 - as her ''soulmate''.
She said: ''I wouldn't change anything [in the past] because I'm happy where I am now. And I think that that's one of the many wonderful parts of not only having a child and meeting your soulmate, but also I feel really lucky career-wise - really in a place that I want to be.''
