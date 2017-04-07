More than 90 names have been added to the already stellar line-up for Reading & Leeds Festival 2017, with Britpop legend Liam Gallagher heading up the new arrivals in a UK Festival Exclusive. He'll be joining the already announced headliners Kasabian, Eminem and Muse on the main stage.

Also added on the main stage line-up are Massachusetts rockers PVRIS who are on their way with their second record, Def Jam talent Vince Staples, drum and bass legend Goldie, garage band VANT, Scottish duo Honeyblood and 'Lies' hitmakers Deap Vally.

'We are incredibly grateful to be performing again at Reading & Leeds', said Lynn Gunn of PVRIS. 'Our first experience at the festival was phenomenal and took us completely by surprise. We are excited to see what comes from it this time around and perhaps even play some new tunes.'

The festival, which will take place between 5th - 27th August at Richfield Avenue in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds, has five other amazing stages, including the Festival Republic stage featuring Japandroids, Cigarettes After Sex, Jagwar Ma, Black Honey and Ash.

'We're very proud to announce an historic 10th appearance for Ash at the Reading festival', said Ash's Tim Wheeler. 'We first performed there in 1995 and our shows at the festival stand among our favourite shows that we've ever played, it's always been a highlight of each year we've done it.'

Meanwhile, The NME/Radio One Stage will feature the likes of Mura Masa, Sub Focus, Anne-Marie, Declan McKenna, The Orwells, X Ambassadors and Pond. The Pit/Lock-Up Stage will host such acts as ONE OK ROCK, Gnarwolves, Arcane Roots and PWR BTTM, while the BBC 1Xtra Stage sees Bugzy Malone, Abra Cadabra and P Money. Plus, The BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage will feature Mistajam, Kurupt FM, Jacob Plant and LANY.

All tickets are on sale now with Weekend Camping passes priced at £205 plus the booking fee.