The first announcement for the line-up of Reading & Leeds Festival 2018 has finally arrived, with Kendrick Lamar, Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco and Kings Of Leon headlining the three-day event. Fifty acts across several stages, with many more yet to be announced for the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Kendrick Lamar at the MTV VMAs

Leading Friday's line-up in Reading and Saturday's in Leeds is Fall Out Boy, who dropped their seventh studio album 'Mania' in January; another US number one that included the single 'Young and Menace'. They'll be joined by the likes of Post Malone, Wolf Alice, Nothing But Thieves, Annie Mac, Mist and The Blaze.

Meanwhile, Saturday in Reading (Sunday in Leeds) sees Kendrick Lamar and Panic! At The Disco headlining. Kendrick's rap genius is a fitting dilution of the rock-led line-up, and his live renditions from his Grammy winning album 'Damn' will no doubt draw in a huge crowd.

Panic! at the Disco is perhaps a more unlikely headliner, with their last album - 'Death of a Bachelor' - having been released two years ago. They did drop their live album 'All My Friends We're Glorious' in December though, following the album's tour. The likes of Dua Lipa, Sum 41 and Sigrid will also feature on the line-up.

Sunday in Reading (Friday in Leeds) features Courteeners, Skepta, The Wombats, J Hus and Diplo alongside headliner Kings of Leon. Again, they haven't released an album since 2016 but they are always a hugely anticipated addition to any festival roster, headlining or not.

More names have been announced, as can be seen on the new festival poster, and many more are yet to be confirmed but it's a damn good start. Full weekend camping tickets are priced at £205.00 for both the Reading's Richfield Avenue venue and Leeds' Bramham Park, with a £16.40 booking charge. A full list of extras are listed on the website.