When 04.05.2015

Film director Lee Daniels was among arrivals at the 2015 Met Gala. He was snapped leaving the Mark Hotel in New York ahead of the event, alongside a host of other celebrities who were adhering to the theme of China: Through The Looking Glass.

More arrivals were fashion photographer Mario Testino, former Vogue editor-at-large Andre Leon Talley, Hong Kong actress Carina Lau, 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' star Bill Nighy, Australian model Gemma Ward, Chinese actress Wei Tang, 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress Courtney Eaton, Annabelle Wallis from 'Peaky Blinders' and 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' star Brie Larson.

Contactmusic


