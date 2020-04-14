'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor Lee Arenberg says a sixth movie is ''definitely'' being discussed.

The 57-year-old star - who played bumbling pirate Pintel in the original trilogy - hasn't been involved in the franchise since 2007's 'At World's End', but he suggested a new film is on the horizon.

Asked about a possible sixth movie, he told Kendall Talks TV: ''They're definitely talking about it, as far as I know.''

It's unclear whether the new instalment will be another sequel or a reboot of the original franchise - which starred Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow - but last year, Disney brought Ted Elliot and Craig Mazin on board.

Elliot co-wrote the first three films in the seafaring saga, while Mazin created 'Chernobyl'.

While details are being kept under wraps, Arenberg - whose character formed a double act with Mackenzie Crook's alter ego Ragetti - would be up for a comeback, if the opportunity arose.

He added: ''I mean yeah, of course, obviously. But they've already done two without us [laughs].

''I love it, though, I love that part. But it's not up to me.''

The highly anticipated sixth film in the swashbuckling saga follows 2015's 'Dead Men Tell No Tales', and Stuart Beattie - who served as a screenwriter on the first film 'Curse of the Black Pearl - previously suggested the studo was looking to the future.

He said: ''I think [Depp's] had a great run. Obviously he's made that character his own and it's become the thing that he's most famous for now.

''It's been great for him and it's been great for us... There's that saying, 'Don't frown because it's over, smile because it happened'.

''The fact that they're rebooting something that you did means that you did something that was worth rebooting. It's an honour.''