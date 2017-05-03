Former Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant has sparked frenzied rumours of a rare reunion for the group, after he posted a brief, cryptic message on his official website this week.

It’s been a decade since Led Zeppelin last performed live, which was for a one-off benefit concert in memory of the late music executive Ahmet Ertegun, one of the band’s earliest supporters, at London’s O2 Arena in December 2007.

Now, speculation is rife of a possible reunion in either 2017 or 2018, after frontman Plant posted a very short message, reading ‘Any Time Now…’, on his official website on Wednesday (May 3rd).

Led Zeppelin: Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones, John Bonham (clockwise from top)

Diehard fans are discussing among themselves as to the words’ meaning. A 2017 edition of the Desert Trip festival, which sees legendary ‘60s and ‘70s rock titans reuniting to play in Indio, California (dubbed ‘Oldchella’), might be repeated and would be coming up in October, so many are pointing to that as a possible date for a Led Zep reunion.

However, 2018 will mark the 50th anniversary of the group, and other fans are certain that Plant’s message is hinting at an event (or series of events) next year to commemorate that.

Of course, Plant is known to be nearing completion of the recording of a new solo album, so the message could be simply referring to that. Which is great, of course, but perhaps not what dedicated Zep fans will be praying for…

The 2007 reunion featured all three surviving members of the group – Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page and bassist John Paul Jones – and the late John Bonham’s son Jason on drums. It was a highly praised performance, one that was immortalised in the 2012 concert film Celebration Day.

That performance was the first one to feature Plant, Page and Jones since the short concert they put on in 1995 to mark their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and their first full performance since Bonham’s death in 1980.

