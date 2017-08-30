Leah Remini has claimed that the Church of Scientology was mad at her for not trying to convert co-star Kevin James during their time together on ‘King of Queens’.

The former Scientologist says she never tried to convert her friend and colleague during the nine seasons they worked on the CBS sitcom, despite the fact church members are expected to recruit those closest to them.

Speaking to People, Leah said: “They always tried to get me to, [asking] ‘Why is he not in? Why have you not promoted it to him?’ I was like, ‘Because he’s Catholic. He doesn’t want anything to do with it’.

“They let it go after a while, but usually you’d be expected to recruit, especially with somebody you work with for nine years.”

The church denies Leah’s claims and in a letter to People, described her as “casting herself in her drama as the ‘victim’ so she could cash in on her false narrative while savaging her friends and those who helped her most of her life.”

Since Leah publicly denounced the church in 2013 she has become one of its most vocal opponents. In 2015 she published her best-selling memoir Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology and she currently hosts documentary series 'Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath' on A&E.

Leah is also currently gearing up to reunite with her 'King of Queens' co-star Kevin, a decade after the sitcom ended. Leah will be returning to CBS sitcom 'Kevin Can Wait' for its second season, after guest staring in season one, but this time she’s a regular.

“I got a call: ‘Do you want to do some more episodes?’ I said, ‘Yeah, of course, anything.’ They said, ‘Okay, so you’re going to be doing all the episodes.’ I was like, ‘What?! For Kevin, anything,’ ” Leah told People.

The actress also described Kevin as one of the “real friends” who supported her when she left Scientology. “He reached out to me and said, ‘I’m so proud of you; if you need anything, I’m here,’” Leah added.